Orange County shelter using billboards to help get 2 longtime residents adopted

article

Cano and Davey just want to find their forever homes for the holidays.

The two dogs have spent over 300 days combined at Orange County Animal Services, making them some of the longest residents at the shelter.

Orange County Animal Services is now using billboards for the first time ever to advertise these two pooches in hopes that their perfect families will take notice and adopt them.

"We’re hoping it’s effective," said shelter manager Diane Summers. "We know there are community members out there that can provide homes to these dogs, we just need to find them."

Cano is around 9-years-old. He was abandoned outside a local veterinary hospital in April and impounded at the shelter two days later. So far, he has spent 174 days in the shelter’s care, making him one of few dogs to have been held that long in the shelter’s history.

MORE NEWS: Italian naval officers puzzled after pulling 'pig-faced' shark from water

"Cano is very people friendly, knows his obedience commands well and responds to instruction," said Summers. "Don’t let that age fool you, he still has plenty of energy and would benefit from having an active owner."

The shelter says Cano has been reactive toward other dogs in the shelter environment so Animal Services is recommending him as the only dog in his future home.

TRENDING: WATCH: Alligator rushes out of water, steals Florida boy's fish and pole

Davey was at the shelter for 3 months last year before being adopted. Unfortunately, he was surrendered this past May. Summers says that he is a sweet boy and a staff favorite "but the challenge has been finding that right fit for him." The shelter says Davey is people-friendly and does well with dogs but can be ‘mouthy,’ so they would like him to go to an experienced owner who can correct him if he gets a bit rowdy.

The shelter is also using the billboard space to encourage residents to report any suspected animal cruelty to Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS (8477). Additionally, the shelter needs foster parents for neonatal kittens and is doing a call to action, seeking new foster parents.

Advertisement

Anyone who would like to adopt Cano or Davey can contact the shelter HERE.

