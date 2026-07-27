Orange County schools superintendent Maria Vazquez to retire after 2026-27 school year

The Brief OCPS Superintendent Maria Vazquez will retire after the 2026-27 school year, ending a 35-year education career. She says she remains focused on leading the district through her final year. The School Board will announce the superintendent transition process at a later date.



Orange County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Maria F. Vazquez announced Monday that she will retire at the end of the 2026-27 school year.

Upon retirement, Dr. Vazquez will have concluded a 35-year career in education. She began her career as an elementary school teacher before serving as a resource teacher, assistant principal and principal.

What they're saying:

Vazquez said she remains focused on leading the district through the upcoming school year while helping ensure a smooth transition for Orange County Public Schools.

"Serving this community has been one of the greatest honors of my life," Vazquez said. "Throughout my career, I have believed that education is ultimately about people, relationships, and creating opportunities for students to thrive. I am deeply grateful for the privilege of working alongside extraordinary employees, supportive families, dedicated community partners, and inspiring students. While I look forward to the next chapter, I remain fully committed to making this final school year one of our very best."

Prior to being named superintendent, Dr. Vasquez held several district leadership roles, including area superintendent, chief academic officer and deputy superintendent, before becoming superintendent of Orange County Public Schools, the nation's eighth-largest school district.

The district said Vazquez expanded access to advanced coursework for historically underserved students, recruited teachers to high-need schools and shifted district funding priorities to support classroom instruction.

During her tenure, Orange County Public Schools earned an "A" grade from the Florida Department of Education for three consecutive years. Nearly 80% of district schools received an "A" or "B" grade, and no schools earned a "D" or "F" during the past two years, according to the district.

Vazquez is the first Hispanic superintendent in district history and received the Don Quijote Award for Excellence in 2023.

"As I announce my retirement, my focus remains firmly on tomorrow," Vazquez said. "This school year is filled with opportunities to strengthen student achievement, support our employees, deepen our partnerships with families, and continue building a district that prepares every student for a bright future."

The Orange County School Board said additional details about the superintendent search and transition process will be announced at a later date.