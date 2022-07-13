Orange County schools offering $1,500 hiring incentive for bus drivers, mechanics

Orange County Public Schools is hoping to hire 100 bus drivers and 20 mechanics at a job fair in Pine Hills – and it is offering incentives officials hope will entice applicants.

The district says they do not have a shortage of workers, but they want to get things lined up for the upcoming school year.

The school district is offering a $1,500 sign-on bonus as they look to fill positions. Orange County Public Schools is hosting a series of job fairs to prepare for the new school year, with the first one on Wednesday from noon to 3 p.m. at the Pine Hills Compound.

Bus driver pay ranges from $16.65 to $19.98 an hour depending on experience. The district is also offering up to $9,000 additional incentive pay in the first year.

The mechanic hourly pay ranges from $17.07 to $23.54.

Job fair applicants can learn more about the benefits package that includes health insurance and retirement packages on the OCPS website. Anyone interested can apply online in advance by visiting the Transportation Services Career Opportunities page.

There are six job fairs being held throughout the month of July: