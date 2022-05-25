Orange County Public Schools wants to extend 'one-mill' property tax

Orange County Public Schools hopes local voters will pass a property tax extension that helps fund the district. It was first in 2010 and has been renewed every 4 years since.

The district says 49% of its operations budget comes from local revenue. It says 51% comes from the state, but it's not enough to keep up with inflation. So, that's where you come in. It estimates the one mil property tax extension could bring in 818 million over 4 years.

How much you pay depends on the value of your home. Based on the average home value in the county, it could cost you about $17 a month.

The district says the money would pay for teachers and support staff, preserve academic programs, arts, and athletics. If it doesn't pass, the district says the 2023 school budget alone would be short $177 million dollars.

So, how has the money been spent in years past?

OCPS provided this breakdown of how your tax dollars were allocated during the 2020 - 2021 school years.

It noted, $161 million was generated.

$85 million spent on academic programs and retaining teachers and staff

$54 million supported art programs - including dance and drama programs, music teachers

$7 million on athletics - including pay for coaches and trainers $195,000 on field trips and after school tutorial

$12 million charter schools

You can vote on whether the tax extension continues during the Primary Election, August 23.