Orange County opening 4 new schools this fall

Orange County Public Schools will open four new schools this fall, including two high schools, one elementary school, and a K-12 school for students with behavioral disorders.

The district says the schools should help with overcrowding. On Monday, Lake Buena Vista High School hosted a sneak peek of its new campus.

"This school, after a year-and-a-half of planning, is finally coming to fruition, and we're going to create a great school for our community, for our students, and parents, and I can't wait to see everybody," said Guy Swenson, the school's principal.

The four construction projects cost a total of $278 million.

