Orange County offering free immunizations, COVID shots for students on Saturday

A back-to-school event is being held on Saturday to get kids in Orange County their immunizations and COVID-19 shots for free.

Saturday is the last day Orange County Public School students can get free immunizations. This is for children entering kindergarten and students needing their required 7th grade Tetanus-diptheria-pertussis immunization – also known as Tdap.

Class begins in the district on August 10.

The United Nations says global vaccination coverage is seeing its worst decline in a generation when it comes to vaccinations and the concern is that it could lead to the spread of infectious diseases around the world.

"We could see a resumption of measles, mumps, whooping cough and typhoid fever in this country which would be something that would be really unfortunate," said Dr. Thomas Unnasch with the University of South Florida.

The state of Florida requires students to have all of their required immunizations before school starts, which includes children entering kindergarten, and the required update before a child enters 7th grade.

Parents tell FOX 35 News that events like this are very convenient for them.

"The free vaccines they're giving away, it's convenient because it's hard to get into doctor's offices," one parent said.

With the start of school just one week away, doctors say don’t wait until the last minute to get this done. Here’s what you need to know before you go:

Bring your child’s most recent shot record

Child’s birth certificate, passport or other government issued ID

A parent or guardian must bring their ID

Completed consent forms

The free immunization event will be at the Orange County Academic Center For Excellence at 701 W. Livingston Street on Saturday from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. No appointment is required.

For more information, go HERE.

