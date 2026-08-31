Former NFL player arrested in Daytona Beach home invasion, vehicle theft: Officials

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The Brief Officers were alerted on August 22 to be on the lookout for Patterson and a stolen white 2025 Kia SUV with a Florida tag. Police say that a high-risk traffic stop was conducted and took him into custody without incident. The Orlando Police Department is expected to file additional charges related to the incident.



Former NFL wide receiver Damoun Patterson, who spent time with the Pittsburgh Steelers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New England Patriots, was arrested in Daytona Beach in connection with a stolen vehicle and an Orlando home-invasion investigation.

What we know:

According to the Daytona Beach Police Department, officers were alerted around 1:06 a.m. on August 22 to be on the lookout for Patterson and a stolen white 2025 Kia SUV with a Florida tag.

Reports suggest that officers located the SUV in the 700 block of Silver Beach Avenue with Patterson in the driver's seat.

Police say that a high-risk traffic stop was conducted and took him into custody without incident. The vehicle was confirmed stolen and later removed from the NCIC/FCIC databases.

Patterson was arrested on a charge of Grand Theft of a Motor Vehicle and taken to the Volusia County Branch Jail.

According to officials, a vehicle inventory also uncovered a machete-style knife on the front passenger seat, which was collected as evidence.

What we don't know:

The Orlando Police Department is expected to file additional charges related to the incident, including Armed Burglary, Aggravated Assault, Vandalism and Motor Vehicle Theft.