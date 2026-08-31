Expand / Collapse search

Former NFL player arrested in Daytona Beach home invasion, vehicle theft: Officials

By
FOX 35 Orlando
Daytona Beach
Published August 31, 2026 2:40 PM EDT
Published August 31, 2026 2:40 PM EDT
article

The Brief

    • Officers were alerted on August 22 to be on the lookout for Patterson and a stolen white 2025 Kia SUV with a Florida tag.
    • Police say that a high-risk traffic stop was conducted and took him into custody without incident.
    • The Orlando Police Department is expected to file additional charges related to the incident.

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - Former NFL wide receiver Damoun Patterson, who spent time with the Pittsburgh Steelers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New England Patriots, was arrested in Daytona Beach in connection with a stolen vehicle and an Orlando home-invasion investigation.

What we know:

According to the Daytona Beach Police Department, officers were alerted around 1:06 a.m. on August 22 to be on the lookout for Patterson and a stolen white 2025 Kia SUV with a Florida tag.

Reports suggest that officers located the SUV in the 700 block of Silver Beach Avenue with Patterson in the driver's seat. 

Police say that a high-risk traffic stop was conducted and took him into custody without incident. The vehicle was confirmed stolen and later removed from the NCIC/FCIC databases.

Patterson was arrested on a charge of Grand Theft of a Motor Vehicle and taken to the Volusia County Branch Jail.

According to officials, a vehicle inventory also uncovered a machete-style knife on the front passenger seat, which was collected as evidence.

What we don't know:

The Orlando Police Department is expected to file additional charges related to the incident, including Armed Burglary, Aggravated Assault, Vandalism and Motor Vehicle Theft.

The Source: This story was written based on information provided by the Daytona Beach Police Department on August 31, 2026.

Daytona BeachVolusia County News