Former NFL player arrested in Daytona Beach home invasion, vehicle theft: Officials
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - Former NFL wide receiver Damoun Patterson, who spent time with the Pittsburgh Steelers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New England Patriots, was arrested in Daytona Beach in connection with a stolen vehicle and an Orlando home-invasion investigation.
What we know:
According to the Daytona Beach Police Department, officers were alerted around 1:06 a.m. on August 22 to be on the lookout for Patterson and a stolen white 2025 Kia SUV with a Florida tag.
Reports suggest that officers located the SUV in the 700 block of Silver Beach Avenue with Patterson in the driver's seat.
Police say that a high-risk traffic stop was conducted and took him into custody without incident. The vehicle was confirmed stolen and later removed from the NCIC/FCIC databases.
Patterson was arrested on a charge of Grand Theft of a Motor Vehicle and taken to the Volusia County Branch Jail.
According to officials, a vehicle inventory also uncovered a machete-style knife on the front passenger seat, which was collected as evidence.
What we don't know:
The Orlando Police Department is expected to file additional charges related to the incident, including Armed Burglary, Aggravated Assault, Vandalism and Motor Vehicle Theft.
The Source: This story was written based on information provided by the Daytona Beach Police Department on August 31, 2026.