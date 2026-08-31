All clear given after suspicious incident investigation at Orlando City Hall: Officials
ORLANDO, Fla. - Orlando City Hall was evacuated on Monday morning due to a threat, prompting a heavy law enforcement presence in downtown Orlando.
No threat was found, and the building has been cleared, a spokesperson for the Orlando Fire Department told FOX 35 in a statement.
The backstory:
Shortly before noon, the Orlando Police Department posted on X that it was investigating a "suspicious incident" at Orlando City Hall and asked people to avoid the area.
That investigation prompted a large law enforcement response outside City Hall. Orange Avenue was closed during the investigation, and has since reopened.
Photos: Suspicious incident investigation at Orlando City Hall
Shortly after 1 p.m. a spokesperson for the Orlando Fire Department said the building had been cleared and that no threat had been found.
What they're saying:
"No credible threat discovered following investigation into suspicious incident. Scene has been cleared and all personnel can return back to City Hall. Roadways expected to reopen shortly," OFD said in a statement.
The Source: The Orlando Police Department posted about the suspicious incident investigation on X on Monday morning. Shortly after 1 p.m. the Orlando Fire Department issued a statement announcing an all-clear.