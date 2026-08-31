All clear given after suspicious incident investigation at Orlando City Hall: Officials

article

The Brief An all-clear has been given after Orlando City Hall was evacuated over a suspicious incident. The Orlando Fire Department said no credible threat was found. Orlando City Hall was evacuated Monday morning, and the all-clear was given around 1 p.m.



Orlando City Hall was evacuated on Monday morning due to a threat, prompting a heavy law enforcement presence in downtown Orlando.

No threat was found, and the building has been cleared, a spokesperson for the Orlando Fire Department told FOX 35 in a statement.

The backstory:

Shortly before noon, the Orlando Police Department posted on X that it was investigating a "suspicious incident" at Orlando City Hall and asked people to avoid the area.

That investigation prompted a large law enforcement response outside City Hall. Orange Avenue was closed during the investigation, and has since reopened.

Photos: Suspicious incident investigation at Orlando City Hall

Image 1 of 6 ▼

Shortly after 1 p.m. a spokesperson for the Orlando Fire Department said the building had been cleared and that no threat had been found.

What they're saying:

"No credible threat discovered following investigation into suspicious incident. Scene has been cleared and all personnel can return back to City Hall. Roadways expected to reopen shortly," OFD said in a statement.