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All clear given after suspicious incident investigation at Orlando City Hall: Officials

By
FOX 35 Orlando
Orlando News
Updated August 31, 2026 1:43 PM EDT Published August 31, 2026 12:15 PM EDT
article

The Brief

    • An all-clear has been given after Orlando City Hall was evacuated over a suspicious incident.
    • The Orlando Fire Department said no credible threat was found.
    • Orlando City Hall was evacuated Monday morning, and the all-clear was given around 1 p.m. 

ORLANDO, Fla. - Orlando City Hall was evacuated on Monday morning due to a threat, prompting a heavy law enforcement presence in downtown Orlando.

No threat was found, and the building has been cleared, a spokesperson for the Orlando Fire Department told FOX 35 in a statement.

The backstory:

Shortly before noon, the Orlando Police Department posted on X that it was investigating a "suspicious incident" at Orlando City Hall and asked people to avoid the area.

That investigation prompted a large law enforcement response outside City Hall. Orange Avenue was closed during the investigation, and has since reopened.

Photos: Suspicious incident investigation at Orlando City Hall

Image 1 of 6

 

Shortly after 1 p.m. a spokesperson for the Orlando Fire Department said the building had been cleared and that no threat had been found.

What they're saying:

"No credible threat discovered following investigation into suspicious incident. Scene has been cleared and all personnel can return back to City Hall. Roadways expected to reopen shortly," OFD said in a statement.

The Source: The Orlando Police Department posted about the suspicious incident investigation on X on Monday morning. Shortly after 1 p.m. the Orlando Fire Department issued a statement announcing an all-clear.

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