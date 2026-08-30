Brevard County high school to close Monday over power outage, officials say
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - Officials with Brevard Public Schools announced a Titusville high school will be closed on Monday over a complete power outage.
School officials said Astronaut High School will be closed on Monday due to the outage after Florida Power and Light notified school officials that the power would not be restored in time for Monday morning.
Classes are set to resume on Tuesday, September 1.
The district said it would provide updates for families on Monday.
The Source: Information in this article was provided by Brevard Public Schools.