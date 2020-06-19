Orange County mask mandate begins Saturday

Orange County’s mask mandate takes effect on Saturday.

Officials say everyone who’s out in public should cover up their mouth and nose.

“I was glad to hear that it was going into effect for the whole county,” said Jason Lambert, owner of the Hammered Lamb in Ivanhoe Village.

Lambert says he already had the mask rule in his business.

“We’re requiring you come in with a mask and wear your mask while you’re in the public area. Once you sit down to eat or drink, you can take your mask off,” he said.

Lambert has signs posted for customers and says those who don’t follow the guidelines will be asked to leave.

“We can now have something to stand behind. When people come in and don’t have a mask on, we can now say, ‘It’s required by the county,’” Lambert said.

Bars and restaurants across Central Florida are juggling reopening and implementing new procedures to keep everyone safe.

“We just opened about two weeks ago, again,” said Will Walker, of Will’s Pub.

Will’s Pub in the Mills 50 district is now closed again after Walker says a patron tested positive for coronavirus.

People lined up looking to buy face coverings at this alterations business on Friday ahead of Saturday's mask mandate in Orange County.

He says surveillance video shows that person hugging several people inside.

"Watching the video was sort of like… 'No!'” Walker said.

Walker’s employees will be tested and he’s reached out to other people who may have been exposed.

He says before all this, he spread out the tables and required staff to wear masks.

When he reopens, customers will have to wear them too.

“This makes it a little real. It was inside in our place,” Walker said.

There are some exceptions to the mask rule: Children under 2 years old, people who can’t wear a mask because of a health condition and people who are exercising while social distancing.