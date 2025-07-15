Orange County looks to exit immigration detention agreement with feds

The Brief County leaders aim to end long-standing immigration detainee agreement. Officials refuse to use local officers for detainee transport. Legal hurdles and financial concerns may complicate the transition.



Orange County officials signaled Tuesday they want to step away from immigration detention responsibilities and made it clear they will not use local correctional officers to transport undocumented immigrants to detention centers like the so-called "Alligator Alcatraz."

What we know:

Orange County commissioners are considering removing the county from immigration detention duties, specifically declining to use county correctional officers to transport undocumented immigrants to detention centers, including the facility nicknamed "Alligator Alcatraz."

While no official vote was taken, the board instructed the county attorney to explore ways to end or amend the county’s 13-year-old contract with the U.S. Marshals Service.

What we don't know:

It remains unclear how the state of Florida will respond if the county seeks to withdraw from its immigration detention responsibilities. State law mandates that local jails provide space for detainees, and the county attorney cautioned that the state may argue such services are still legally required. Additionally, there is no firm timeline yet for when changes might take place or if the federal government would agree to any proposed revisions.

The backstory:

Since 2011, Orange County has held federal immigration detainees in its jail through an Intergovernmental Service Agreement (IGSA) with the U.S. Marshals Service. That agreement has increasingly drawn criticism from community members and some elected officials, who say the county should not be involved in immigration enforcement. A growing movement has pushed for an end to local cooperation with federal immigration agencies.

Big picture view:

This move reflects a broader local shift in sentiment against participating in federal immigration enforcement. Public pressure is mounting as advocates call for more humane policies at the county level, while county officials weigh the legal and financial implications. The potential exit could mark a notable change in how local governments in Florida respond to state and federal immigration mandates.

What they're saying:

During a Board of County Commissioners meeting on Tuesday, leaders expressed growing discomfort with the county’s long-standing agreement to house federal immigration detainees through a contract with the U.S. Marshals Service, in place since 2011.

"Choosing compassion over cruelty. Be brave with us, and we will stand with you," one public speaker urged commissioners.

"I think we have some options ahead of us that feel like would provide some relief to the concerns we have about Orange County’s corrections operations," said Commissioner Nicole Wilson.

"We want to end up in a comfortable place that does not have negative consequences for our community," said Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings.

The county's attorney cautioned that even if the U.S. Marshal's Service agrees, the state might not let them off the hook.

"I'm certain the state will argue it's mandated, but I don't read the law that way," he said.

What's next:

A timeline for potential changes was not provided, and the issue is expected to return for further discussion in the coming months.