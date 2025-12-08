Legionnaire's disease: What is it? How is it spread? Signs and symptoms

The Florida Department of Health - Orange County has confirmed that it is investigating a reported outbreak of Legionnaires' Disease.

Few details have been released on the apparent outbreak. The Department of Health said it cannot comment on specific cases or investigations as they are confidential under Florida law. It's also unclear how many cases "outbreak" refers to.

On Monday, however, the DOH did confirm that it recently conducted "an environmental assessment" at an unnamed facility and tested disinfectant levels, temperature, and pH of that facility's water systems, plumbing, and spa related to the outbreak.

A spokesperson for the health department said it also sent an alert out to "local providers" about the increase in Legionnaire's disease and what to look out for.

What is Legionella? What is Legionnaires' Disease?

Legionnares' Disease is a serious type of pneumonia (lung infection) that is caused by the Legionella bacteria, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Mayo Clinic. Legionnaires' Disease is considered to be a serious case of pneumonia.

Legionella exposure can lead to two types of diseases:

- Legionnaires' disease

- Pontiac Fever

Pontiac Fever is described as a mild illness that usually involves fever, muscle aches, and headaches.

How do you get Legionnaires Disease? How does it spread?

Legionnaires Disease is not spread from people to people. It is usually spread by water systems or devices, such as showerheads and sink faucets, hot tubs, decorative fountains and water features, or by breathing in water mist with the bacteria in it.

It can also grow in the windshield wiper fluid tank in vehicles, the CDC said. It's more likely to grow when that tank is filled with water, not cleaner fluid.

Lengionella does not grow in home A/C units or car A/C units, the CDC said, since those systems do not use water to cool the air.

What are the signs and symptoms?

Symptons of Legionnaires Disease are similar to pneumonia, the CDC said.

- cough

- fever

- headaches

- muscle aches

- shortness of breath

- confusion

- diarrhea

- nausea

Who is most at risk?

The CDC said most people exposed to Legionella do not get sick. Those most at risk include:

- Those who smoke or previously smoked

- People 50+

- People with specific health conditions, such as cancer, chronic lung disease, diabetes, kidney failure, liver failure, or a compromised immune system

Dig deeper:

CDC: Legionella

CDC: What is Legionella, Legionnaires' Disease

CDC: How Legionella spreads

Mayo Clinic: Legionnaires' disease

Florida Department of Health

How do you prevent Legionnares' disease?

According to the CDC, the best way is to reduce the risk of growing Legionella bacteria. This includes a water management program for industrial buildings, as well as for hot tubs.

At home, the CDC recommends keeping pipes and water devices clean – reducing overall bacteria growth. This includes flushing faucets and showerheads if not used for a while (ie: week or more).