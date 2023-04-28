House partially collapses in early morning fire in Orange County, officials say

An Orlando home partially collapsed after a fire Friday morning, according to Orange County Fire Rescue.

Crews responded to the home on Narcoose Road and were met with heavy fire on the first and second floors.

Image 1 of 8 ▼ A view of the damage after a house caught fire and partially collapsed in Orange County. Photo credit: FOX 35 Orlando

Firefighters were able to knock down the body of the fire, but the second floor ultimately collapsed, officials said in a tweet.

No one was hurt in the fire, officials at the scene told FOX 35 News.

The cause of the remains unknown at this time. The State Fire Marshal is investigating.