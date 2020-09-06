Orange County high school closing for 2 weeks due to COVID-19 cases; students shift to digital learning

Orange County Public Schools is temporarily closing Olympia High School "out of an abundance of caution after several positive COVID-19 cases have been confirmed and connected through Florida Department of Health (FDOH) contact tracing."

School officials say the campus will close for two weeks, beginning Tuesday, Sept. 8, until Friday, Sept. 18. During that time, all students will shift to digital learning through the LaunchEd@Home program.

Officials say there will also be no extracurricular activities.

MORE NEWS: Orlando theme parks hit capacity during holiday weekend

In a news release sent out on Sunday, officials said "there are 156 students and staff that have been identified as having direct contact with the 6 individuals who tested positive and one pending. According to FDOH, these cases are a result of community spread and not spread at school."

The six positive cases and one pending case affects 922 students and 180 faculty members.

Advertisement

MORE NEWS: Florida bars cook up ways to reopen despite ongoing coronavirus shutdown

Health officials will be offering free drive-thru COVID-19 testing in the parking lot of Olympia High School through a mobile testing unit. The school will provide details as they become available. The testing is exclusively for Olympia High School students and staff members who have been on campus and need to be tested.

The campus is expected to reopen on Monday, Sept. 21. For more information, visit Olympia High School's website.

CLICK HERE FOR COMPLETE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

Tune in to FOX 35 Orlando for the latest coronavirus news.