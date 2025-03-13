Orange County elementary teacher arrested, accused of sex crimes: officials

The Brief Officials say an Orange County elementary school teacher was recently arrested after being accused of sexual crimes. Arrest reports show Andover Elementary School teacher Christoper Crisona had an outstanding warrant for his arrest issued by the state of Delaware for second-degree unlawful sexual contact. Orange County Public Schools (OCPS) representatives have confirmed Crisona will not be returning to school while there is an open investigation. Records show he currently sits in the Orange County Jail.



What led to the arrest?

The backstory:

Officials said they discovered that Crisona had an outstanding warrant issued for his arrest by the state of Delaware for second-degree unlawful sexual contact.

Leaders of the investigation stated the warrant was confirmed by Teletype.

Arrest reports show Crisona was arrested at 9:50 a.m. on March 10, at Andover Elementary School, which is located at 3100 Sanctuary Point Blvd., Orlando.

Records show Christopher Crisona, an Andover Elementary School teacher, has been arrested on charges related to out-of-state sex crimes. (Credit: Orange County Jail)

Who is Christopher Crisona?

What we know:

According to OCPS, Crisona was hired by the school district in August 2008.

Records show Crisona has been a teacher at schools, including Columbia Elementary, Sadler Elementary, Fern Creek Elementary, Stone Lakes Elementary, Avalon Middle, Wedgefield K-8 and, recently, Andover Elementary.

Is Christopher Crisona still working at the school?

What's next:

OCPS officials said the district does not comment on employee matters. However, officials shared a brief statement on Crisona's arrest.

"A teacher at Andover Elementary School was arrested due to a personal matter unrelated to the campus," the statement reads. "The individual will not be returning to school while there is an open investigation."

Andover Elementary School Principal Kevin J. Duncan also shared a brief message about the arrest with families in a call on Monday.

"Please be assured the safety of our students and staff is always my top priority," he said.

Records show Crisona currently sits in the Orange County Jail.

