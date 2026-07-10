Orange County deputy's kids hurt after gun accidentally discharges, sheriff's office says
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - An Orange County deputy was involved in an off-duty accidental shooting that left his two children hurt, the sheriff's office reported.
Orange County Sheriff's Office reported the shooting occurred when the deputy accidentally discharged his personal firearm while he was cleaning it.
What we don't know:
The sheriff's office responded to a call regarding the accidental discharge of a gun just before 1 p.m., July 10. Two children were found with non-life-threatening injuries: one with a gunshot wound and one with injuries from shrapnel, deputies reported.
The children's father – an OSCO deputy – accidently fired a single shot while cleaning his personal firearm, the sheriff's office said.
The children were transported to the hospital in stable condition.
What we don't know:
The Orange County Sheriff's Office has not yet disclosed how long the deputy has been employed with the agency, or whether he will face administrative disciplinary action or safety retraining as a result of the accidental discharge.
The incident remains under active internal review.
The Source: Information in this story was gathered from the Orange County Sheriff's Office.