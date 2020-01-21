Orange County deputy suffers minor injuries after crash into power pole

article

An Orange County deputy was treated for minor injuries after an early morning crash on Tuesday.

According to the Orange County Sheriff's Office, Deputy Carl Bronislawski was responding to an emergency call for service just before 4:00 a.m.

As the deputy was traveling north on Powers Drive in Orlando, he struck a power pole and a fence at Postell’s Mortuary.

"Orange County Fire Rescue responded and treated the deputy on scene for minor injuries," the Sheriff's Office said. "Florida Highway Patrol responded to investigate the crash and OUC is responding to fix the power pole."

Powers Drive was shut down while the scene was being cleared.