Orange County deputies set up Christmas surprise for family of single mom

The Orange County Sheriff's Office set up a Christmas surprise for a single mom.

In a tweet, deputies said Deputy Dougherty came upon a single mom who went shopping for her three kids but couldn't afford to buy them the presents they wanted.

Instead of just going about his job, Deputy Dougherty and his squad became Santa's elves and went on a shopping spree to surprise the family before Christmas.

A video was released by the sheriff's office of the deputies showing up at the single mom's home and delivering the gifts.

The kids were very excited as the deputies piled in the home, each with a gift to put under the Christmas tree.