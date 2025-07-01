Orange County deputies searching for missing 12-year-old girl

The Brief Orange County deputies are asking the public for their help in locating a missing 12-year-old girl. Leidy Mariam Serrano Garcia was last seen on Monday afternoon inside an apartment complex located near 5 Flags Boulevard and Mount Martre Drive. Anyone who has information on Leidy should call 911.



Orange County deputies are asking the public for their help in locating a missing 12-year-old girl.

Where is Leidy Mariam Serrano Garcia?

What we know:

Deputies with the Orange County Sheriff's Office (OCSO) say Leidy Mariam Serrano Garcia was last seen on Monday afternoon inside an apartment complex located near 5 Flags Boulevard and Mount Martre Drive.

CLICK TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX LOCAL APP

Officials say they have concerns about Leidy's safety due to her age.

SIGN-UP FOR FOX 35'S BREAKING NEWS, DAILY NEWS NEWSLETTERS

Leidy was last seen wearing black shorts, a black sports jacket and large headphones with her hair in a low bun.

Anyone who sees Leidy or has any information on where she is should call 911 immediately.

Leidy Mariam Serrano Garcia was last seen on Monday afternoon inside an apartment complex located near 5 Flags Boulevard and Mount Martre Drive. (Credit: Orange County Sheriff's Office)