Orange County deputies host 'Shop with a Cop' event

Some kids got the chance to do a little holiday shopping with Orange County deputies on Saturday.

This year, deputies hit the stores with more than 220 kids.

Officials say the children were chosen by their school resource deputies and the Fraternal Order of Police Chapter 93.

Each student was given $100 to spend as they saw fit.

Although deputies encouraged the children to spend money on themselves, officials say many of the kids went out of their way to shop for their families.