Expand / Collapse search

Orange County deputies attempt to identify driver after man tries to lure girl into truck

Published 
Orange County
FOX 35 Orlando

Orange County deputies need help identifying driver

Deputies said that a girl was approached by a man who attempted to lure her into a white truck.

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Deputies say they are attempting to identify a driver after a man approached a girl in Orange County and tried to lure her into a truck. 

The Orange County Sheriff's Office posted about the incident on Tuesday. 

They said that on September 16th, a girl standing along the Central Florida Parkway near Orange Blossom Trail when she was approached by a heavyset man with blond hair and a beard.

He reportedly tried to lure her into a white truck. 

MORE NEWS: Teen killed, 3 others injured in crash on US-27 in Clermont

Deputies are asking for the public's help identifying the driver.

Those with any information on the man are asked to call Crimeline at 1-800-423-8477. 

Tune in to FOX 35 Orlando for the latest Central Florida news.