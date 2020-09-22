Orange County deputies attempt to identify driver after man tries to lure girl into truck
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Deputies say they are attempting to identify a driver after a man approached a girl in Orange County and tried to lure her into a truck.
The Orange County Sheriff's Office posted about the incident on Tuesday.
They said that on September 16th, a girl standing along the Central Florida Parkway near Orange Blossom Trail when she was approached by a heavyset man with blond hair and a beard.
He reportedly tried to lure her into a white truck.
MORE NEWS: Teen killed, 3 others injured in crash on US-27 in Clermont
Advertisement
Deputies are asking for the public's help identifying the driver.
Those with any information on the man are asked to call Crimeline at 1-800-423-8477.
Tune in to FOX 35 Orlando for the latest Central Florida news.