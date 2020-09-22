Orange County deputies attempt to identify driver after man tries to lure girl into truck

Deputies say they are attempting to identify a driver after a man approached a girl in Orange County and tried to lure her into a truck.

The Orange County Sheriff's Office posted about the incident on Tuesday.

They said that on September 16th, a girl standing along the Central Florida Parkway near Orange Blossom Trail when she was approached by a heavyset man with blond hair and a beard.

He reportedly tried to lure her into a white truck.

Deputies are asking for the public's help identifying the driver.

Those with any information on the man are asked to call Crimeline at 1-800-423-8477.

