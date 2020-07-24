Orange County Convention Center to host trade show, Rosen Plaza Hotel to reopen

Orlando is taking a few more steps toward getting back to normal.

A trade show is starting Friday at the Orange County Convention Center and the Rosen Plaza Hotel is getting ready to welcome back guests on Sunday.

The company says it has implemented some new safety measures. Earlier this month, Rosen Plaza Hotel announced it would layoff some of its employees.

All along International Drive, hotels usually full with business are now starving for guests.

RELATED: Floridians worry as $600 federal boost sets to expire

Chuck Whittall owns the Wyndham Orlando Resort.

Advertisement

"We’re struggling. The occupancy is below 10-percent. And just to break even on a hotel you need occupancy around 70-75 percent."

On Friday, the Orange County Convention Center will host the Together Again Expo, an industry event designed to provide a roadmap on how live events can safely get back to business following the impacts of COVID-19.

MORE NEWS: Poll: 3 in 4 Americans support face mask requirements

This will be the first trade show hosted at the convention center under modified operations.

Hotel owners say they may need more federal assistance to get by.

"Hospitality is big in the United States so it would be nice if there’s something there."

FOX 35 News will get a sneak peek of Rosen Plaza Hotel to see how they're planning to reopen.

