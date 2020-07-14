Orange County Convention Center could become a field hospital for COVID-19 patients, Mayor Demings says

The Orange County Convention Center could become a field hospital for coronavirus patients if hospitals in Central Florida reach capacity, officials said.

During a COVID-19 briefing on Monday, Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings said that if the hospitals in the county reach capacity, they could use the convention center for coronavirus patients.

"If we would need to do that, that would only happen if we exceed here, in the region, hospital bed capacity," he said. "If we are chosen, the convention center would be a site for as many as 500 beds for Orange, Osceola, Seminole, and Lake counties."

County leaders will meet on Tuesday to figure out how to make businesses comply with the mask mandate.

