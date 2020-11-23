Orange County closes its application portal for $1,000 checks after 39 minutes

Orange County reopened its CARES application portal on Tuesday but closed just 39 minutes later.

Residents affected by the COVID-19 pandemic were given a chance to apply for one-time payments of $1,000 starting at 8 a.m. The portal allowed 15,000 users to apply on Tuesday.

The county has not announced if there will be another chance to apply.

In order to receive the one-time payment, people must:

Be an Orange County resident

Have been financially impacted because of COVID-19

Have both a photo ID and social security card.

Submit documentation of loss of income, which could include pay stubs or an employer notice of reduced hours, lay-offs, or furloughs.

You are not eligible to receive the money if you have already received a payment from the Orange County CARES Act Individual and Family Assistance Program. However, for just the second time, members in the same household can apply for their own assistance.

Applicants will be notified via email if they have been approved and can expect to receive a check in the mail in six to eight weeks.

For the entire eligibility list and to check for future dates, visit the Orange County website.

