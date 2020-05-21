Orange County approves reopening of smaller Orlando-area attractions, awaiting Governor approval

Orange County approved the reopening plans of smaller Orlando-area theme parks, like FunSpot, Gatorland, and ICON Park after months of being shut down because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Representatives from those specific three attractions spoke to the task force on Monday to explain their desire to open. They said that they have developed operating guidelines and protocols of their own so they could reopen safely. Some of these protocols include temperature checks, social distancing, and enhanced cleaning.

The task force voted on it on Thursday afternoon, approving the plans presented earlier in the week. Then, a few hours later, Orange County Mayor Demings approved the plans, citing that the plans were 'thorough and comprehensive" and "if we open effectively, we will be able to expedite the window of recovery here in Orange County. This is another opportunity for our community to pull together during tough times, much like we did after the Pulse Nightclub tragedy.”

The pproved reopenings include the following attractions:

Fun Spot of Florida, Inc.

Gatorland

I-Drive Thrill Park LLC (Magical Midway Family Fun Center)

ICON Park Orlando

K1 Speed Orlando

Nona Adventure Park, LLC

Orlando Slingshot, LLC

Orlando Starflyer

Wonderworks Orlando

Aloma Bowl

Boardwalk Bowl

Andretti’s Indoor Karting and Gaming

The plans will now go to Governor Ron DeSantis for the final say.

On the same day, the Orange County Task Force approved the phased reopening of Universal Orlando Resort. They proposed that on June 1st and June 2nd, they would open the parks to team members to test the new safety protocols. Following that, on June 3rd and 4th, they would open the parks to invited guests and some annual passholders. Then on June 5th, they would open to the public.

They are awaiting approval from both Mayor Demings and Governor DeSantis. Demings is expected to make a decision on Friday morning.

