Fire in Volusia County? What to know about smoke, ash during Orange City prescribed burn

A prescribed burn is scheduled in Volusia County on Wednesday.

Blue Spring State Park in Orange City will be conducting a 22-acre prescribed burn located north of French Avenue and Becker Boulevard.

The east side of the fire zone runs along the Spring-to-Spring Trail for about 1,800 feet.

During the prescribed fire, the trail will remain open. Fire crews will be actively patrolling the bike trail and suppressing the fire as needed, officials said.

Easterly winds on tap for Wednesday will help limit the impact to the trail.