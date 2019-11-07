'Operation Green Light' helps nearly 2,000 Central Florida drivers with overdue traffic tickets

article

Almost 2,000 Central Florida citizens were able to clear up their outstanding traffic tickets and criminal fines thanks to 'Operation Green Light.'

During the 4-day event last month, 1,800 customers showed up to the Orange County Clerk's office to get a helping hand. Many were able to get their suspended driver's licenses reinstated.

The initiative also helped customers by placing more than 8,700 cases on a payment plan. A total of 204 cases were paid in full.

“We knew that people would want to take advantage of this opportunity. Operation Green Light’s success can be measured by the number of citizens who will now be driving legally again,” said Orange County Clerk of Courts Tiffany Moore Russell. “I want to thank everyone on my team who worked extremely hard and made this event such a tremendous success.”

Nearly $2,000 collected was in the form of restitution that will now get paid to victims of crimes.

Orange County customers that participated in 'Operation Green Light' were given the opportunity to pay overdue court obligations without having to pay the 25-percent collections agency surcharge.

The Orange County Clerk of Courts says that citizens don't have to wait for a special event to get help. The office can assist drivers with payment plans, payment contracts or payment extensions at any time.