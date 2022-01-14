OneBlood's 'Pint for a Pint' program wants to give you free beer in exchange for blood donations

article

OneBlood wants to give you a pint for a pint.

The blood donation organization is giving people who donate at select breweries a free pint of beer voucher (Must be 21 and up), a free $20 eGift card and a free OneBlood gift.

The program is called Pint for a Pint.

In addition, all donors will receive a wellness checkup, which includes blood pressure, pulse, temperature, iron count and cholesterol screening.

The breweries where you can donate are:

Escape Brewing Company

9945 Trinity Blvd STE 108

Trinity, FL 34655

Saturday, January 15, 2022

3:00PM - 7:00PM

Dark Door Spirits

6608 Anderson Rd

Tampa, FL 33634

Saturday, January 15, 2022

11:00AM - 5:00PM

Gator's Dockside

167 E Mitchell Hammock Rd

Oviedo, FL 32765

Saturday, January 15, 2022

11:00AM - 7:00PM

Six Ten Brewing

7052 Benjamin Rd

Tampa, FL 33634

Saturday, January 15, 2022

2:30PM - 7:30PM

Legends Bar & Grill

1700 Legendary Way

Clermont, FL 34711

Saturday, January 15, 2022

1:00PM - 6:00PM

Motorworks Brewing Orlando

131 N Orange Ave

Orlando, FL 32801

Saturday, January 15, 2022

12:00PM - 5:00PM

Canoe Creek Sports Tavern

2911 Canoe Creek Rd.

Saint Cloud, FL 34772

Sunday, January 16, 2022

12:00PM - 5:00PM

World of Beer Clermont

2385 South Hwy 27

Clermont, FL 34711

Sunday, January 16, 2022

2:00PM - 7:00PM

Sanford Brewing Company-Sanford

400 Sanford Avenue

Sanford, FL 32771

Sunday, January 16, 2022

12:00PM - 5:00PM

Wicked Barley Brewing Company

4100 Baymeadows Road

Jacksonville, FL 32217

Monday, January 24, 2022

12:00PM - 5:00PM