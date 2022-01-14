OneBlood's 'Pint for a Pint' program wants to give you free beer in exchange for blood donations
LAKE MARY, Fla. - OneBlood wants to give you a pint for a pint.
The blood donation organization is giving people who donate at select breweries a free pint of beer voucher (Must be 21 and up), a free $20 eGift card and a free OneBlood gift.
The program is called Pint for a Pint.
In addition, all donors will receive a wellness checkup, which includes blood pressure, pulse, temperature, iron count and cholesterol screening.
The breweries where you can donate are:
Escape Brewing Company
9945 Trinity Blvd STE 108
Trinity, FL 34655
Saturday, January 15, 2022
3:00PM - 7:00PM
Dark Door Spirits
6608 Anderson Rd
Tampa, FL 33634
Saturday, January 15, 2022
11:00AM - 5:00PM
Gator's Dockside
167 E Mitchell Hammock Rd
Oviedo, FL 32765
Saturday, January 15, 2022
11:00AM - 7:00PM
Six Ten Brewing
7052 Benjamin Rd
Tampa, FL 33634
Saturday, January 15, 2022
2:30PM - 7:30PM
Legends Bar & Grill
1700 Legendary Way
Clermont, FL 34711
Saturday, January 15, 2022
1:00PM - 6:00PM
Motorworks Brewing Orlando
131 N Orange Ave
Orlando, FL 32801
Saturday, January 15, 2022
12:00PM - 5:00PM
Canoe Creek Sports Tavern
2911 Canoe Creek Rd.
Saint Cloud, FL 34772
Sunday, January 16, 2022
12:00PM - 5:00PM
World of Beer Clermont
2385 South Hwy 27
Clermont, FL 34711
Sunday, January 16, 2022
2:00PM - 7:00PM
Sanford Brewing Company-Sanford
400 Sanford Avenue
Sanford, FL 32771
Sunday, January 16, 2022
12:00PM - 5:00PM
Wicked Barley Brewing Company
4100 Baymeadows Road
Jacksonville, FL 32217
Monday, January 24, 2022
12:00PM - 5:00PM