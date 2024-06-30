One person found dead in Ocala late Saturday night, police say

A person was found dead in Ocala late Saturday night, according to the Ocala Police Department.

Around 10:38 p.m., officers responded to a shooting on the 1500 block of NW 20th Avenue, according to police. Upon arrival, officers found one person who was deceased, police said. An investigation is currently ongoing and police say there is no danger to the community.

Ocala Police is asking anyone with information about this incident to call 352-369-7000 or call Crime Stoppers of Marion County anonymously by dialing 352-368-STOP (7867). Any tips to Crime Stoppers that lead to an arrest can make the tipster eligible for a cash reward of up to $3,000, according to police. Tips can also be submitted online at OcalaCrimeStoppers.com.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.



