PCSO: 1 killed in fire at St. Pete senior living center

A resident of Pinellas County senior living facility was killed when a fire broke out Saturday night, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies were called to the facility Noble Senior Living Facility located at 3479 54th Ave. N. around 8:30 p.m. to investigate a fire complaint.

One resident was taken to an area hospital where they were pronounced dead, according to PCSO.

No other injuries were reported.

Deputies say the fire does not appear to be suspicious.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

