Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run involving multiple vehicles, troopers say

Florida Highway Patrol Troopers are investigating a deadly hit-and-run incident that occurred on U.S. Highway 92 east of Calle Alto Vista, leaving one pedestrian dead and authorities searching for the drivers involved.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, an unidentified vehicle was traveling westbound in the outside lane of U.S. Highway 92 early Sunday morning, when it struck a pedestrian who was crossing the roadway.

The 54-year-old man from Deltona was attempting to walk north across the westbound lanes and was not in a marked crosswalk at the time of the incident.

Investigators say the left side mirror of the vehicle made contact with the pedestrian, causing the victim to fall to the ground. Subsequently, multiple other vehicles struck the pedestrian. None of the vehicles involved stopped at the scene. The pedestrian was pronounced deceased on-site.

Following the crash, all vehicles involved fled the scene and continued westbound on U.S. Highway 92. The incident remains under active investigation.

Anyone with information about this crash is asked to call FHP at *347 or CRIMELINE at 1-800-423-TIPS.