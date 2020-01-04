One dead after plane crashes along 14 Freeway in Santa Clarita

article

One person is dead after a small plane crashed along the 14 Freeway in Santa Clarita Saturday morning.

The Los Angeles County Fire Department was dispatched to the scene around 10:12 a.m., and reported at 10:28 a.m. that it was a single-engine plane which caught fire.



The fire department said the aircraft had been completely destroyed.

The pilot was the only person inside the aircraft and was pronounced dead on scene, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

A Sigalert has been issued for the northbound lanes of the 14 freeway at Newhall Ave. According to CHP the number 3 lane as well as the off-ramp have been closed.

The plane crashed about five miles north of Van Nuys Airport, according to FAA spokesman Ian Gregor. The aircraft is described as a "homebuilt TM-1 Thunder Mustang,'' Gregor said.

