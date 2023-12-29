Officials urge caution near Brevard Co. beaches with rip currents increasing in strength, frequency

Rip currents are intensifying at Brevard County beaches.

The Cocoa Beach Fire Department said recent storms shifted sand and new rip currents are creating more danger.

"Even the strongest of swimmers out here cannot fight it," said Matthew Scales who’s a firefighter and paramedic with the Cocoa Beach Fire Department.

Scales is also a former lifeguard and very familiar with beach hazards. He says more people are getting caught in dangerous conditions because recent storms re-shaped sandbars and created more rip currents.

"When we have those large waves and high winds, you get deeper channels, larger breaks in the sandbar which means stronger rip currents," said Scales.

To help the issue, local lifeguards are trying to mark rip currents, so beachgoers are aware and swimmers aren't swept out to sea.

"They’re always a concern because they can be very dangerous. You know, one second you’re swimming out. You go a little bit too far, and they start taking you down the beach," said Jacob Jeffords who was visiting the beach on Friday.

For your safety, it’s best to swim near lifeguards and try to spot rip currents before getting in the water.

"Awareness is key," said Jeffords.

From the shore, look for a calm area in the surf or if the foam on top of the water is drawing back out to sea. Those are common indicators a rip current is in the water.

"We’ve seen quite a few pop up locally in Cocoa Beach," Scales concluded.

Brevard County beaches are under red flag conditions, and beachgoers should be extremely cautious near the ocean this holiday weekend.