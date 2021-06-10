Officials searching for missing boater in Lake Down, near Windermere

Multiple law enforcement and rescue crews are responding to a location in the 2800 block of Midsummer Drive in Orange County to attempt a water rescue.

Very few details have been released, but officials with the Orange County Sheriff's Office and Orange County Fire Rescue said the incident is isolated to Lake Down, in the Windermere area.

Authorities tell FOX 35 News that one boater was rescued and transported to Orlando Health Central Hospital in Ocoee. A massive search is underway for a second boater who is still missing.

We have a crew at the scene gathering more information. Check back for updates on this developing story.

