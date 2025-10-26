Officials respond to overturned boat in St. John's River; injuries unknown
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - Multiple crews in Central Florida responded out to reports of an overturned boat on the St. John's River Sunday, according to Orange County Fire Rescue.
Fire units with Orange and Brevard counties responded to the area around 3:30 p.m. between State Road 520 and State Road 528.
The amount of injuries from the overturned boat are unknown at this time.
The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is also investigating the incident.