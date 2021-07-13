Officials: Orlando 911 call center dealing with COVID-19 outbreak

An outbreak of COVID-19 struck the Orlando 911 call center, officials confirmed to FOX 35 News.

A representative for the City of Orlando says 16 communication center employees tested positive for COVID-19. Those employees are self-isolating. Six employees are in quarantine due to possible exposure or are experiencing symptoms.

"At this time, there are no impacts to operations," the city said.

RELATED: Orange County Mayor recommends return to wearing masks in some settings

The call center continues to follow CDC guidelines recommended to help limit the spread of COVID-19, but due to several staff members testing positive, the center is taking the following precautions: including the following precautions:

Staff is required to wear a face mask at all times unless at their desk.

Temperature checks are made upon entry.

A cleaning crew cleans twice a day at the facility, especially high-touched surface areas.

An Aeroclave unit, which is a machine equipped to disinfect and decontaminate spaces and surfaces, is utilized weekly to further sanitize commonly shared areas.

Hand sanitizer stations remain deployed throughout the building.

Any vendors or visitors are not able to go inside the facility at this time.

There are 103 employees at the communication center.

