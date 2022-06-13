Officials monitoring wildfire in Seminole County impacting SR-46

Firefighters are monitoring a wildfire near the Seminole County line in the Seminole Ranch area. Smoke is drifting north and impacting State Road 46, according to officials.

The Florida Highway Patrol has closed westbound SR-46 east of the St. Johns River due to the fire. Troopers are asking travelers to find an alternate route and plan for any future delays depending on visibility in the area.

The "Expressway Fire," as it is called, is estimated to be around 15 acres in size. The forward progress of the fire has stopped, and it is 75% contained, according to Florida Forest Service.