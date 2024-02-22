Odysseus moon lander: Lunar lander successfully transmitting from moon's surface, NASA says

A lunar lander with a half-dozen NASA science experiments landed on the moon's south polar region Thursday evening – a week after it launched from Florida's Cape Canaveral Space Force Station at Kennedy Space Center.

NASA confirmed, "…our equipment is on the surface of the moon, and we are transmitting." The uncrewed lander, officially known as the Nova-C Lander and called Odysseus, landed on the moon around 6:24 p.m. (ET).

NASA said that the mission itself is historic as it would mark the first time an American commercial lunar lander has made it into orbit around the moon.

Thursday's landing attempt comes just nine days after SpaceX launched the Nova-C spacecraft and weeks after Astrobotic's foiled attempt to send a robotic mission to the moon. Both American companies have contracts to fly NASA lunar science as part of the agency's Commercial Lunar Payload Services (CLPS) program.

Intuitive Machines' mission, IM-1, is set to deliver six NASA science payloads and commercial technologies to the lunar South Pole region known as Malapert. The hexagonal-shaped lander is about the size of the British phone box made famous as the time-traveling Tardis in the "Dr. Who" science-fiction series.