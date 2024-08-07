Orange County Public Schools facing possible opening delays at two schools

Parents at two Orange County Schools are waiting to hear if their child will start school on Monday.

The district confirmed it's working through construction delays at Howard Middle School and Luminary Middle School.

"So excited to go back to school to see my friends and the new building," said student Leticia Rosa.

The Rosa family is excited about the start of school at the new Luminary Middle School.

But, there's a question mark about if it'll be ready by the first day – which is Monday.

Just as we were finishing our interview - the school sent an alert to parents saying construction and opening details are coming later today.

"I hope everything is good. I hope everything is fine," said Mateus Rosa, Dad "Just see what happens."

Orange County Public Schools confirmed the school is in the "final inspection process" before it receives its certificate of occupancy. It's needed to open.

On campus Wednesday, there may still be crews at work in different sections of the school.

On the other side of the district - Howard Middle School is up against the clock as well.

The nearly 100-year-old building got a new roof and gym and is still waiting for the proper safety inspections before it can open.

OCPS said in a statement: "The district is continuing to monitor the construction progress at both schools as well as reviewing all contingency options. Parents will continue to receive updates from the Principals."

The district declined to comment on what options are being considered as backup plans.

This story is developing. Continue to check back for updates.