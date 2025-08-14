Merrit Island crane collapse: Family’ credits their rescue dog for keeping them from harm's way

The Brief A crane fell over and landed directly on top of a home in Merritt Island. Luckily, no one was hurt. Workers were on site on Thursday cleaning things up.



A construction crane fell onto a Merritt Island home on Thursday, crushing the roof but leaving the longtime residents unharmed.

What we know:

A crane being used for construction work to install new AT&T assets toppled onto a Merritt Island home on Thursday, severely damaging the roof but causing no injuries. The homeowners, Amanda and Jim Crane, were both outside at the time of the collapse.

Workers quickly cleared debris and secured the house with tarps and plywood.

Amanda and Jim Crane have lived in the home for 40 years and had just completed major upgrades, including a new roof and fresh exterior paint. The couple said the accident has upended those efforts but emphasized they plan to rebuild and move forward.

No injuries, thanks to their dog

What they're saying:

Amanda Crane had just rescued a dog, and was taking the pup to the vet when the crane fell on her home. She says otherwise, she would’ve been inside the house working.

"This is where we sit every day. I’m usually on my computer or making my jewelry and stuff. This is the heart of our house, this is where we are," she said, walking FOX 35 News Reporter Marie Edinger through the damaged home.

Her husband Jim wasn’t inside the house when this happened either. He was outside, telling construction workers their plan to lift a telephone pole over the house to the opposite side of the street didn’t make sense.

"I told them, ‘I’m not a crane person, but common sense tells me, that’s 400 feet away, and you’re going to try to lift a 1500-pound pole?"

Amanda said they’re focused on the future.

"It happened. It was an accident, and we’re just going to get back together."

AT&T, which had contracted the construction work, issued a statement saying: "We are aware of this incident and take it seriously. We are working with our contractor to address the situation."

What we don't know:

It remains unclear what caused the crane to tip over or whether safety protocols were followed in the lifting operation. Authorities have not released details on whether an investigation has been opened into the incident or who may ultimately be held responsible.

