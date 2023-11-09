Ocoee police officers investigate shooting off Silver Star Rd.

The Ocoee Police Department said its officers are investigating a shooting that happened late Thursday.

Shortly before 11 p.m., several law enforcement officers were at the intersection of Clarke and Silver Star roads. A FOX 35 News crew observed two crime scenes in proximity – one at a gas station and the other in a Publix parking lot. Authorities were asking people to avoid the area while they conducted their investigation.

Officers appeared to be concentrating on an SUV that was in the Publix parking lot. No other details were immediately released.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.