Diamond pet of the season: Central Florida animal shelter hosting Bridgerton themed adoption event

Orange County Animal Services is reducing the price of adoption fees so that you can get your diamond pet of the season just in time for new episodes of Netflix's hit show Bridgerton.

Lady Whiskertown is the shelter's spin-off promotion, and just like season three of Bridgerton, the spin-off will only have four episodes.

Starting Thursday, the shelter will have reduced adoption fees to $10 for pets ready to go, and the promotion will end Sunday.

Roughly 60 pets are ready to make their debut in society. According to animal services, those pets will be labeled "ready to go home", which means they have been neutered, vaccinated and microchipped.

The remaining pets are available at the standard fee of $55 for dogs and $40 for cats, according to a news release.

Lady Whiskertown's promotion was started due to the increase in pets that the shelter is currently housing. Orange County Animal services houses 367 pets at its location near the Mall at Millina, and has 277 pets in foster care, according to a news release.

"We have a total of 644 pets under our umbrella of care at the moment, which is a significant number," said Diane Summers, Manager for Orange County Animal Services. "This influx of animals is unfortunately common in the summer. In addition to kitten season, many people are often traveling or moving, and it generally leads to an increase in people surrendering pets, abandoning them or our division needing to confiscate them from poor situations".

Just for the month of June, OCAS has accepted 450 cats, the majority of which were kittens, and 264 dogs, according to a news release.