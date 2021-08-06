Ocala police officers search for suspect in shooting

article

The Ocala Police Department is asking for assistance from the public in locating the suspect in a shooting that occurred nearby the intersection of SW 1st St. and SW 23rd Ave. It happened just before 7 p.m. on Friday.

When officers arrived, a 21-years-old victim was found with two gunshot wounds and was transported to a local hospital. The victim is in stable condition.

One witness said the shooter was in the passenger side of a silver/grey, four-door sedan (possibly a Hyundai). Detectives are actively investigating this shooting.

If anyone has information on this shooting, please call 352-369-7000 OR submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers of Marion County at 352-368-STOP (7867).

Tips can also be submitted at www.ocalacrimestoppers.com. If you use Crime Stoppers and your tip leads to an arrest, you may be eligible for a cash reward.