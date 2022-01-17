Ocala police officer injured in crash involving 2 other vehicles

article

An Ocala Police officer was involved in a crash with two other vehicles, according to the police department.

The crash happened just after 5 p.m. along W. Silver Springs Blvd. and SW 23rd Ave.

The police officer was transported to a nearby hospital but is expected to be okay, OPD says. No one involved in the crash was seriously injured.

This crash remains under investigation. No other details were immediately released.

