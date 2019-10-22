Ocala police looking for person accused of stealing 84-year-old woman's purse at Walmart

article

The Ocala Police Department is asking for the public's help identifying a woman they say stole an 84-year-old woman's purse at Walmart.

Officers say the suspect "took the purse of an 84-year-old elderly woman which contained her wallet while she bent over to grab a package."

RELATED: Deputies: Florida teenager arrested for throwing a 'bring your own booze and weed' homecoming party

The crime reportedly happened at the Walmart store on E State Road 40 in Ocala.

The suspect allegedly took the victims purse and put it inside of her own purse to hide it. She's then seen on security camera leaving the Walmart and going through the victims purse in the parking lot.

Police say the suspect got away with two wallets containing the victims debit and credit cards and about $50 in cash.

If you recognize the person in this case, please contact Officer Peeples at 352-369-7000.

