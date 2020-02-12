Ocala Police investigating a rash of gun thefts

Ocala police are investigating a rash of gun thefts from cars and a home in the city over the last three weeks. Investigators said thieves hit at least five different neighborhoods, worrying neighbors.

“I think they should take better care of their firearms and secure them,” a neighbor said. “If they’re going to leave them in their car, they need to have them secured.”

At least 10 handguns and rifles were stolen from one home on SE 44th Avenue. Police said they were pried out of a safe. None have been found.

“We want to, first of all, say that a lot of this is happening because of things being unsecured, residences, and/or vehicles,” Ocala Police Department spokesperson Corie Byrd said.

Officers have located nine of the guns stolen in vehicle thefts. They do not know if the cases are connected.

Gun owners are warned to be careful. Police say you should never leave your gun in your car.

“That leads to more crimes and you really don’t want your firearm to be used in a murder down the road,” Byrd said. “So, we really just want you to keep storage and safety of your firearms in mind. At night, when you exit your vehicle, remove them please.”

Advertisement

Ocala Police really want to stress how serious these gun thefts are they say Crimestoppers is offering up to $3,000 for information leading to an arrest.