Ocala Burger King shooting: Second man accused of murder after drug deal gone wrong arrested following tip

A second man has been arrested following a deadly shooting outside a Burger King in Ocala last year, according to police.

Marion County deputies found Jaylin Johnson, 21, at a home on NE 40th Place after receiving an anonymous Crime Stoppers tip.

Jaylin Johnson (Photo via Ocala Police Department)

Johnson was wanted for the murder of Jose Valiant, 28, who was shot and killed in the restaurant's parking lot on E. Silver Springs Boulevard on Nov. 3, 2023.

Police said Johnson and David Smith III, were part of a prearranged drug deal that resulted in Valiant's death.

Smith, was arrested for the murder back in December.