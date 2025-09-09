NY teen arrested for driving more than 100 mph on Beachline, deputies say

The Brief Deputies say 19-year-old Edoardo Ryu Giua was clocked at up to 110 mph in a 55 zone on SR-528. He was arrested under the state’s new law targeting excessive speed and booked into the Orange County Jail. His car, registered to his mother, was towed from the scene.



What we know:

Deputies in Orange County arrested 19-year-old Edoardo Ryu Giua of New York after he was spotted driving more than 100 mph in a 55 mph zone on State Road 528.

The sheriff’s office said he was traveling eastbound near Jetport Drive around 10:40 a.m. Monday in a red Ford Mustang with New York plates registered to his mother. His speed was confirmed by radar, deputies said.

Edoardo Ryu Giua

What we don't know:

Authorities have not said why Giua was in Central Florida or where he was headed at the time of the stop.

The backstory:

Florida’s new "super speeder" law took effect July 1, targeting drivers who exceed posted speed limits by more than 50 mph. The law allows deputies to make arrests in cases previously handled by citations alone. Giua’s arrest marks one of the early cases under the tougher statute.

