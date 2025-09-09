NY teen arrested for driving more than 100 mph on Beachline, deputies say
ORLANDO, Fla. - A New York teenager was arrested in Orange County after deputies said he was driving more than 100 mph in a 55 mph zone on State Road 528.
What we know:
Deputies in Orange County arrested 19-year-old Edoardo Ryu Giua of New York after he was spotted driving more than 100 mph in a 55 mph zone on State Road 528.
CLICK TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX LOCAL APP
The sheriff’s office said he was traveling eastbound near Jetport Drive around 10:40 a.m. Monday in a red Ford Mustang with New York plates registered to his mother. His speed was confirmed by radar, deputies said.
Edoardo Ryu Giua
What we don't know:
Authorities have not said why Giua was in Central Florida or where he was headed at the time of the stop.
The backstory:
Florida’s new "super speeder" law took effect July 1, targeting drivers who exceed posted speed limits by more than 50 mph. The law allows deputies to make arrests in cases previously handled by citations alone. Giua’s arrest marks one of the early cases under the tougher statute.
SIGN-UP FOR FOX 35'S BREAKING NEWS, DAILY NEWS NEWSLETTERS
The Source: This story was written based on information shared by the Orange County Sheriff's Office.