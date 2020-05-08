Nurses line up to cheer on 71-year-old woman who survived COVID-19

AdventHealth Daytona Beach team members gave an extra special send-off to a patient who spent five weeks at the hospital recovering from COVID-19.

In a news release, hospital officials wrote:

On March 31, Jenny Sanchez’s family brought her to AdventHealth Daytona Beach with a cough, fever and shortness of breath. The 71-year-old Ormond Beach resident had traveled to Ecuador and became ill after she returned home.

Sanchez was admitted to the ICU, intubated and on a ventilator for 12 days.

By April 18, she had officially beaten the virus, but needed additional care to recover in the inpatient rehab center at AdventHealth Daytona Beach.

She needed therapy to help her with activities of daily living, such as dressing and walking, but had such a fast recovery, she was discharged two days ahead of schedule because she was doing so well.

This week, she was discharged from the hospital and returned home with her family.

Advertisement

AdventHealth Daytona Beach employees gave her an extra special send-off and lined the halls to cheer her on as she left the hospital and returned home with her family.