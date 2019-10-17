Expand / Collapse search

Nursery holding fundraiser for Bahamas Dorian recovery

A Lake County nursery is opening its doors this weekend to raise money for the Bahamas and efforts to clean up and recover from Hurricane Dorian. Quality By Design usually sells its trees and plant in bulk, but for this event, it will sell individual plants with proceeds going to hurricane relief.

UMATILLA, Fla. - A nursery in Lake County opening up to the public this weekend to bring in donations for the Bahamas.

Quality by Design in Umatilla (Facebook) usually only sells their trees and shrubs in bulk. This weekend, it’s holding a fundraiser where the public can buy a smaller order, with 100 percent of the proceeds going to the Red Cross for Hurricane Dorian relief in the Bahamas

“I just felt so bad seeing everything that’s going on in the Bahamas and we’re so lucky and blessed that we didn’t get hit,” owner James Watson said.

The fundraiser will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday at the business in Umatilla.