Nursery holding fundraiser for Bahamas Dorian recovery

A nursery in Lake County opening up to the public this weekend to bring in donations for the Bahamas.

Quality by Design in Umatilla (Facebook) usually only sells their trees and shrubs in bulk. This weekend, it’s holding a fundraiser where the public can buy a smaller order, with 100 percent of the proceeds going to the Red Cross for Hurricane Dorian relief in the Bahamas

“I just felt so bad seeing everything that’s going on in the Bahamas and we’re so lucky and blessed that we didn’t get hit,” owner James Watson said.

The fundraiser will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday at the business in Umatilla.